The TPLF-OLF joint force has set its sight on western Shewa as it is headed for the town of Mekane Selam town near Gojjam, according to Mereja sources. Intense fighting is also being reported near the northern Shewa town of Ataye yesterday. Overnight, TPLF forces that took off from Gashena have reportedly looted Mekdela Amba Unversity. It appears that ENDF is fighting only to defend the road to Mille in Afar Region and the road to Debre Birhan this week. Stay tuned for more updates.