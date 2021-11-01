Addis Ababa – Debre Birhan road closed; Internet service disconnected in Amhara Region

As the war intensified in southern Wollo, the Amhara Region in Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency yesterday. It is reported that TPLF forces have captured the city of Dessie.

This morning, internet service is not working in the entire Amhara Region.

The Addis Ababa – Debre Birhan road has been closed since yesterday when hundreds of Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) soldiers entered the city following a disagreement with the military leadership. The soldiers refused to return to Wollo to fight against the TPLF forces and transferred their weapons to Debre Birhan militia according to Mereja Media’s sources in the city.

