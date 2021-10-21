Eskinder Nega attacked in prison

A prison spokesperson in Addis Ababa told the court today that Eskinder Nega, Ethiopia’s most prominent opposition leader and civil rights advocate, was unable to come to today’s hearing because he was injured after being attacked by a group of individuals. The hearing today has been postponed until next week as a result. Mereja.com sources are saying that the attackers were assisted by prison guards.

Eskinder has been arrested over a year ago on trumped-up charges of inciting violence. Previously, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had threatened to go to war against Eskinder when the long-time political prisoner announced that he will form a new party.

On top of the worsening human rights abuse, under Abiy Ahmed’s leadership, Ethiopia has descended into a horrific civil war in several parts of the country.