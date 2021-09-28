How to Get Rid of Chronic Fatigue

In our time, chronic tiredness syndrome is widespread. This is due to the accelerating pace of life and poor ecology. In addition, it is often experienced by people whose profession involves hard mental work or work combined with a high degree of responsibility.

What Causes Chronic Fatigue?

First of all, you need to understand why it appears. Doctors identify several reasons for its occurrence:

eating disorder;

lack or excess of food, low-quality products: the lack of vitamins, microelements in food disrupts the body's metabolism, leading to a lack of energy and the emergence of a persistent feeling of tiredness;

psychological problems;

constant stress, gloomy thoughts, and feelings of anxiety and fear are the main pests for the activity of the nervous system, leading to constant fatigue and overwork;

wrong lifestyle.

Also, chronic fatigue syndrome can be caused by constant lack of sleep, irrational daily routine, sedentary lifestyle, prolonged mental or physical stress, constant change of biorhythms. In addition, experts attribute an unfavorable environmental situation and the presence of diseases to the causes of occurrence.

How to Know if You Have Chronic Fatigue

Tiredness can be a symptom of another medical condition. Answers to the following questions will help to draw preliminary conclusions:

Is insomnia plaguing you?

Are you experiencing muscle pain and headache?

Do you often have a sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, and symptoms of acute respiratory infections?

Are you having memory problems?

Do you feel tired even after a weekend or a long sleep?

Do you drink a lot of coffee hoping to cheer up?

If you answered yes to three or more questions, chances are high that you have chronic fatigue syndrome.

How to Distinguish Chronic Fatigue from Normal Fatigue?

It is common for everyone to feel tired at times. It is necessary to understand the difference between an extreme condition and the usual desire to rest. Normally, any severe tiredness goes away after proper sleep and rest. If a person sleeps and eats well, but continues to feel sluggish and tired, which prevents him from performing his usual activities, this is a pathological condition. The main symptom of chronic fatigue is an unreasonable constant lack of strength, which reduces performance by several times.

How to Deal with Chronic Fatigue?

To cope with the feeling of constant lack of energy, doctors recommend:

Healthy sleep. Understand what is holding you back from getting enough sleep.

Monitor nutrition. Try to eat at about the same time every day.

Find a relaxing hobby. Choose an activity that relaxes you.

Separate work from personal life. If you have a home office, work in a designated area — at your desk. This will help you switch between work and other activities.

Be sure to contact a specialist to find out the cause of chronic fatigue. It is also crucial to note that pharmacotherapy should be prescribed and monitored by a doctor only.