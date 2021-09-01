The First Car: How to Acquire One?

How and when to buy the first car? Someone gets their car immediately after receiving a driver’s license, someone buys it months or even years later. Let’s talk about how to prepare for buying your first car, and how to cope with your doubts and fears.

The First Car: New or Used?

It would seem, which car to buy — new or used — is only a financial question. There is a lot of money — you can buy a car from a dealer. If you have a limited budget — open the internet, search, and bargain for a used car. In fact, everything is much more complicated — each option has its own pros and cons. For instance, it is not so dangerous to buy a used vehicle if you use the FAX-VIN service. So, let’s dwell on the matter in more detail to make a well-informed decision.

The following facts speak in favor of buying a new car:

modern design;

advanced technologies, including electronic driver assistance systems;

increased comfort, which reduces the stress level accompanying novice drivers;

greater reliability due to the absence of wear;

manufacturer’s warranty;

high liquidity for a future sale.

Used cars have also got their advantages:

lower price;

the ability to carry out maintenance, repairs, buy spare parts, consumables not in official service stations, but in some stores where they are cheaper;

the ability to learn to drive without constant fear of damaging an expensive car.

Almost all newcomers after buying a car get scratches, chips, broken mirrors, bumpers. Someone even gets into an accident due to inexperience. Smashing a cheap used car is not as frustrating and costly as breaking a new one.

If you want to buy a car from an owner, negotiate on the necessity to carry out an inspection at an independent service center. Otherwise, there is a high risk of buying a battered, drowned, or just badly worn car with wrong mileage, the decent look of which has been achieved due to cosmetic repairs.

Which Car Body to Choose?

When choosing a car body type, three points must be taken into account:

Maneuverability & manageability

The more compact the car, the easier it is to feel its dimensions, which is especially important in conditions of dense city traffic. In addition, a small car is easier to park. From this point of view, hatchbacks and liftbacks are convenient.

Trunk volume & cabin comfort

If the car is used by a large family, it is necessary to constantly transport various goods or pets in it, it is better to choose a sedan or a car with a universal body. But because of their long body, they are less maneuverable and comfortable than hatchbacks.

Passability

If you need to drive a car out of town, where roads are not always good, it is better to choose a crossover with high ground clearance, large wheels, and a four-wheel drive.

Hopefully, the above tips will help you make the right choice.