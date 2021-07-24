Government forces in Metekel opened fire on civilians – BBC

BBC has reported that Abiy Ahmed forces in Metekel, Benishangul Region of Ethiopia, opened fire on civilians who gathered to mourn the loss of a young man who was killed by Gumuz bandits.

The incident took place in Bulen town, Metekel Zone, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, according to BBC’s sources, who said that at least 4 civilians were admitted to a hospital in Bulen.

The campaign by Abiy Ahmed’s ruling party, Bedadina (Prosperity) to expel Amharas from Benishangul is currently in full swing after a brief hiatus during the recent elections. The goal is for the Oromia Region to take control of the Nile Dam that is being constructed in the Benishangul Region.