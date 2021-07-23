Ethiopia’s shrinking prime minister

Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize recipient Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, has succeeded in transforming himself from a popular Ethiopian leader when he came to power 3 years ago to now becoming just another tin-pot 3rd world dictator who has led his country into a bloody civil war and economic calamity.

Abiy’s failure as a leader and his lack of care for his people should not be surprising because he was schooled by TPLF. As a TPLF spy, all he has learned from his masters is deceit, treachery, and tribalism to stay in power.

After promising protection for human rights, Abiy is now on track to break TPLF’s record in gross human rights violations.

As of today, in Addis Ababa alone, Abiy has thrown over 20 journalists in jail.

In Oromia, a region he is trying to turn into a country, he has locked up over 10,000 members of the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) that is led by Prof. Merera Gudina, a moderate Oromo politician and professor at Addis Ababa University.

Abiy’s ruling party, Bedadina (Prosperity, in Oromigna), is facilitating an ethnic cleansing of Amhara people in Oromia and Benishangul regions of Ethiopia. During the recent sham elections, the ethnic cleansing campaign had stopped. But now it is back. Currently, thousands of displaced Amharas are flooding into Addis Ababa and Amhara Region. The Amhara Region officials, who are puppets of Abiy Ahmed, are silent.

After withdrawing Ethiopian troops from Tigray without any negotiation, Abiy Ahmed has declared war on not just TPLF, but the entire Tigrayan people. But he wants the war to be between Amharas and Tigrayans while he watches from the sideline. Some of the words he recently used to accuse the people of Tigray are considered genocidal. As a result of his instigation, today Abiy forces are hunting down Tigrayan civilians throughout Ethiopia and throwing them in concentration camps without any due process. Their properties are being confiscated by Bedadina cadres and police, similar to what TPLF did to Eritreans when they were displaced by Meles Zenawi 20 years ago.

Equally shameful and criminal is the moronic behavior of some Amhara and Tigrayan elites who are cheerleading the war from their comfort zone, individuals such as Tedros Adhanom, Director of the World Health Program (WHO). Amhara and Tigrayan elites should work to stop the war, not fuel the fire. In this regard, Tigrayans take a greater share of the blame because they are not even willing to sit down for a dialogue with Amharas. The hate they are spewing toward Amhara on social media is making things worst for their own people because in a civil war there is no winner since the damage on both sides lasts for generations.

For peace to prevail in Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed must be forced to resign. At this critical time in Ethiopia’s history, Ethiopian armed forces, in particular, have the responsibility to protect Ethiopia. Unless Abiy is stopped immediately, Ethiopia is heading towards a catastrophic crisis, worse than that of Syria. Those who are blindly supporting Abiy Ahmed and TPLF will be held accountable criminally, morally, and historically.