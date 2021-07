It has been about a month since the Ethiopian armed forces chief of staff General Birhanu Jula disappeared. Today, Mereja.com has received an unconfirmed report that he has been arrested.

Mereja.com’s source further stated that the military chief was arrested for insubordination following a disagreement with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed over the withdrawal of troops from Tigray last month.

Mereja.com is trying to verify the report from multiple sources.