Finish journalist Liselott Lindström says she reported from Tigray with permission from the Ethiopian government


Mereja.com

Journalist Liselott Lindström, who works for Yle, a TV channel based in Helsinki, Finland, tweeted today that she travelled to Tigray and and report from the war zone with permission from the Ethiopian government.

Liselott also wrote that she was “furiously attacked and threatened online” after her interview with one of the TPLF leaders, Getachew Reda, was released on Sunday.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Please write your comment and name below ↓

2 + = 4