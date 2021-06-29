Finish journalist Liselott Lindström says she reported from Tigray with permission from the Ethiopian government

Journalist Liselott Lindström, who works for Yle, a TV channel based in Helsinki, Finland, tweeted today that she travelled to Tigray and and report from the war zone with permission from the Ethiopian government.
Liselott also wrote that she was “furiously attacked and threatened online” after her interview with one of the TPLF leaders, Getachew Reda, was released on Sunday.
I have been furiously attacked and threatened online since Sunday when my interview with @reda_getachew aired. I was in Ethiopia with journalist accreditation and with permission to report in Tigray. NGO’s have nothing to do with my reporting. I was doing my job.
