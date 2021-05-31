Fourteen individuals who were allegedly providing financial, logistic support in clandestine ways to outlawed TPLF were arrested

Fourteen individuals who were allegedly providing financial and logistic support in clandestine ways to outlaw Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) were arrested.

Wearing military uniforms of the Ethiopian army, the suspects also were accused of killing leaders and staff of the Tigray Interim Administration, the Federal Peace and Security Task Force has said in a statement.

The suspects were apprehended while trying to forcibly redirect the over 2200 food oil Jeri cans each containing 20 liters, which was secured in humanitarian aid, to the rebel TPLF.

The government of Ethiopia last week announced that armed forces of the outlawed TPLF have killed 22 civilians as leaders and staff of the Tigray Provisional Administration since November 2020.