Ethiopia freezes assets belonging to 19 TPLF leaders , 141 supporters of OLF-Shene (video)

The government of Ethiopian imposed a freeze on all assets belonging to 19 leaders and members of the outlawed Tigray’s People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) including that of Lieutenant General Tadesse Worede who is believed to lead the warfare in deserts of the Tigray region.

The government through also imposed a freeze against assets of 141 people who have allegedly supported the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF –Shene) over terrorism charges.

Let-Gen Fiseha Kidanu (Fiseha Manjus), Maj.-Gen Abebe Teklehaimanot (Jobe), Maj.-Gen Halefom Ejigu (Wodi Ejigu), Maj.-Gen Tesfaye Gidey, Brig-Gen Haileselassie Girmay (Wodi Etenbey), Brig-Gen Migbe Haile, Brig-Gen Teklay Ashebir (Wodi Ashebir), Isayas Woldegiyorgis, Hassen Shifa are also among the members and leaders of the TPLF whose assets have been controlled.

The asset freeze came following the labeling of TPLF and OLF-Shene by the House of People’s Representatives as terrorist organizations. Video:

<iframe width=”563″ height=”311″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/CCJ1BgAqYb4″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>