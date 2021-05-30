National Electoral Board of Ethiopia apportioning 77.8 million birr among 46 competing political parties

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) said it is apportioning 77.8 million birr among 46 political parties which will be competing in the coming general elections.

This is on the top of 20.8 million birr it shared earlier among the political parties to help them partly address financial burden they might face in the process of the election.

The allotment among the parties was made based on their total candidates, numbers of female and handicapped candidates as well as numbers of women executives within the party.

Accordingly, the ruling Prosperity Party has taken the lion share of 22.6 million birr, the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Democracy and Justice – 10.8 million birr, Freedom and Equality Party more than – 4 million birr and others have secured from 70,000 to 2.7 million birr respectively.