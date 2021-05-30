Tens of thousands of youth marched to Addis Ababa National Stadium to protest US intervention in Ethiopia’s internal affairs (video)

Tens of thousands of youth Sunday marched to the Addis Ababa National Stadium to protest U.S. intervention in Ethiopia’s internal affairs which they referred to as “violation of Ethiopian sovereignty”.

The U.S. state department recently announced visa restrictions against Ethiopian and Eritrean officials allegedly involved in conflict in Tigray region.

About a million youth were estimated to partake in the protests that also took place in multiple cities of Ethiopia. The protesters condemned the United States’ and other forces’ undue influence over Ethiopia.

“Ethiopia does not need a protectorate”, “Free and fair election for Ethiopia”.“We will choose out leaders”, “No bargaining on the right to equitable use of Nile”, “The dam is mine”, “African solution for African problems” – were among the slogans that protesters carried.Video:

