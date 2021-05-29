Kidnapped Chinese mining workers are transferred to International Committee of Red Cross – Rebel OLF

The rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) said the three Chinese mining workers who it took them hostages two weeks ago, are transferred to International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC).

OLF which calls itself Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) had said it detained three Chinese nationals involved in a mining operation in Mendi, west Wellega Zone in Oromia region.

The official letter released by OLF/OLA had a picture displaying photos of the abducted Chinese citizens.

A certificate probably issued by the IRCS displays OLA had already transferred the three Chinese workers.

In its previous letter OLA said “mining companies operating in this area have been responsible for the displacement of many farming communities that were not adequately compensated.”