Ethiopia will never compromise its national interest due to pressures caused by forces that have huge interest in the region – Prosperity Party

The ruling Prosperity Party says Ethiopia will never compromise its national interest due to diplomatic pressure and other influences made by the forces that have huge interest in the region.

“Ethiopia’s enemies assumed that they could face the risk of losing their interest as the nation is nearing to complete the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), resolving the Ethio-Eritrean disputes peacefully and ending the recent law enforcement operation against the TPLF Junta in short period of time,” Executive Committee of Prosperity Party in a statement.

The party said the recent dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan is an unfortunate trend and it could have not happened at all.

“Ethiopia will work to settle the situation in an amicable manner based on the two nations historic and long-term relations, and “we hope Sudan will work for settling the issues by distancing themselves from provocative acts,” the statement added.