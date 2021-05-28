Dawit Zeru, Mayor of Adigrat town shot dead by forces of outlawed TPLF

Dawit Zeru, Mayor of Adigrat town in Tigray Regional State was shot dead Friday by the forces of the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Dawit was one of the most recent victims killed by the terrorist TPLF forces.

The federal government Tuesday announced the terrorist TPLF has killed 22 members of the interim administration of Tigray region since November 2020. It has also kidnapped 20 others.

It is not clear why TPLF has been engaged in the killing of the Tigrayan people despite the claim that it is fighting for them.

The late mayor was killed when he left his office.