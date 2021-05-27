Three religious fathers and a guard were shot dead by rebel OLF in Muger monastery, some 90 kilometers west of Addis Ababa

Three religious fathers and a guard were shot dead in Muger monastery, some 90 kilometers west of Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The religious fathers who were named as Aba Teklegiorgis, Aba Abi, Aba Gebrekidan and the guard of the monastery Ato Mesfin were killed Wednesday night by armed men of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) , eyewitnesses have said.

The bodies of the religious fathers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church and the guard were laid to rest in Debrelibanos Church Thursday, it is learned,

Religious fathers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church have remained to be prime targets of the atrocities by the rebel OLF since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in April 2018.