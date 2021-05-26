Jawar Mohammed, 24 others announced decision not to appear before court any more

Jailed opposition leader Jawar Mohammed and 24 others announced a decision not to appear before court, accusing the presiding jury of failing to make a judgment on their cases.

The defendants have been charged with terrorism related following a wave of ethnic unrest that followed the murder of popular musician Hachalu Hundessa.

“We are here to be punished or be free but none of them is happening, Hence we have decided not to appear before court anymore,” they argued.

The defendants further said they would hold a hunger strike to oppose the “mass killing and injustice” in Tigray region.

The defendants announced their decision in a letter addressed to the Federal High Court Lideta Branch.