TPLF killed 22 leaders and staffers of the Tigray Provisional Administration in five months – Report

Armed forces of the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have killed 22 civilians as leaders and staff of the Tigray Provisional Administration since November 2020, Ethiopian government announced on Wednesday in a statement.

The Government’s Emergency Fact Check, which is in charge of releasing information in relation to law enforcement operations in the Tigray region reported that TPLF’s forces also kidnapped 20 and wounded four others in targeted attacks against members of Provisional Administration.

“TPLF which claims it was fighting for the people of Tigray has attacked a total of 46 civilians and burned down houses in the region,” the statement said.