Ethiopia’s Attorney General to file charges against Keria Ibrahim, former speaker of the House of the Federation for second time

Ethiopia’s Attorney General is set to file charges against former speaker of the House of the Federation Keria Ibrahim for the second time after she allegedly declined to appear before court as witness against jailed leaders of the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), according to Wazema Radio.

Last March, the Federal High Court freed Keria Ibrahim, former executive member of TPLF on bail citing no conditions for her release.

Keria who surrendered to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) following the capture of Mekele, Tigray’s capital in November last year reportedly unveiled key military information which ENDF had used to apprehend and exterminate several leaders of the TPLF.

The former house speaker reportedly had agreed to testify against TPLF leaders before court provided that she was released and got government’s protection.