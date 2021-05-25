Visa restrictions imposed by the US on Ethiopian officials will have negative effect on its relations with Africa – Ambassador Dina (video)

Spokesperson of Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dina Mufti said the visa restrictions the United States government imposed on Ethiopian officials will have a negative effect on Africa and endangers its policy interests in the continent.

The decision may bring about a zero sum game situation to the long standing relationships between the two countries that has lasted for 120 years, he said.

Ambassador Dina said the visa restriction may jeopardize the horn African region besides potential pressures it may cause to Ethiopia calling decision ‘groundless and unacceptable.”

The spokesperson also dismissed reports that Ethiopia had used chemical weapons in Tigray as groundless and a mere false accusation to fuel the situation. Video: