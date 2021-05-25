More than a thousand people have left Guraferda District in Bench Sheko Zone, fleeing targeted attacks by armed men – official

More than a thousand people have left Guraferda District in Bench Sheko Zone in Ethiopia’s SNNPR Regional State, fleeing targeted attacks by armed men.



Fikre Aman, the Zone’s Chief Administrator, told local media that the armed men have continued killing civilians and burning houses.

The administrator said nothing about causalities and if the targeted attack was ethnically motivated.



The armed men have become very terrible, becoming beyond the strength of security forces in the area.



It is not known which armed group was committing the attack in the zone.