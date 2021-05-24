Supreme Court ruled in favor of jailed leaders of Balderas for Genuine Democracy allowing them to take part in next election

The Ethiopian Supreme Court Monday ruled in favor of jailed leaders of the Balderas for Genuine Democracy party allowing them to take part in the upcoming Ethiopian general election schedule to take place on June 21, 2021.

That is according to information released by Henok Aklilu, the party’s legal and human rights affairs head.

According to the ruling, president of the party Eskinder Nega and other members namely Aster Seyoum, Sintayehu Chekol and Askale Demissie can be registered as candidates to run 23 seats designated to Addis Ababa in the House of People’s Representatives.

President of Balderas for Genuine Democracy Eskinder Nega and his colleagues were arrested in June last year for alleged attempt to cause violence in the capital, Addis Ababa.