At least 281 people killed in massive attack that took place in Ataye town, surrounding areas – Committee

At least 281 people were killed in a massive attack in Ataye and surrounding areas, Birhanu Zewdie, a technical committee in charge of investigating the attack has announced.

The Chairperson said 197 others have suffered injury due to prolonged attack in the areas.

The Technical Committee also disclosed that more than 1.5 billion birr is needed to rebuild the Ataye town and neighboring Oromia special zone. Out of the total money needed for the renovation, 400 million birr is intended for emergency responses, Bizuneh added.

The committee announced that 3,073 houses were fully destroyed of which 1,529 were located in Ataye town, North Shewa Zone of Amhara regional state.