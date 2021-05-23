AU proposes negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan focusing on only filling of the GERD

The African Union has proposed negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan focusing on only the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

It is not clear if the three countries had accepted the proposal forwarded to them by current chairperson of the Union Felix Tshisekedi.

The proposal won the acceptance of United States and EU, Engineer Gedion Asefa, one of the Ethiopian negotiators told The Reporter.

The reservoir of the GERD has already retained 4.9 billion cubic meters of water last year. It will hold additional 13.4 billion cubic meters of water next rainy season.

The three countries reportedly agreed on the timetable of water filling of the dam and have already informed the international community in letters they dispatched in different occasions.

Ethiopia could gain nothing from the new proposal, Enginerr Gedeon added.