The Bahir Dar – Addis Ababa road has been closed for traffic following attacks against ethnic Amhara drivers in Fiche and Gebreguracha towns in Oromia Regional State.

Accordingly, transport service from Gonder -Bahir Dar to Addis Ababa have been suspended following closure of roads in those towns.

Drivers along with their cars are gathered at Dejen town to protest unfolding attacks against them in the Oromia region for unclear reasons.

The protest came after an attack occurred at a place called Asidero against a driver and his assistant and their FSR were called.

At least 30 drivers have been killed on the same route in ethnically motivated attacks since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power.