Prominent international publication is preparing to release fake report that Ethiopia had used chemical weapons in Tigray conflict – MoFA

The government of Ethiopia said a prominent international publication is preparing to release fake report that Ethiopia had used chemical weapons in the Tigray conflict.

“Most recently, it has come to our attention that a prominent international publication will publish a report in the coming days alleging the use of chemical weapons against the people of Tigray. The charge is malicious and beyond irresponsible.

“It seeks to further inflame and divide the nation, particularly as it moves towards national elections. The world is forewarned,” the Office of the spokesperson of the Ministry of Affairs of Ethiopia has said.

According to the office’s statement, the government will not let the space for peace, dialogue, and national reconciliation be closed by provocateurs, be they domestic or foreign.

“We will continue to do right by our citizens, build our democratic and economic institutions and carry out our trans-formative reform agenda,” the office added.