A “hands-off Ethiopia protest” held in Addis Ababa to oppose increasing pressure and interventions from the west on domestic affairs of Ethiopia (video)

Renowned personalities, opposition political leaders, civic society members, prominent figures, musicians and actors held a “hands-off Ethiopia protest” on Saturday in Addis Ababa to oppose increasing pressure from the west in connection with the situation in Tigray region and the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The movement also aims to have a social media campaign to oppose undue pressure on Ethiopia from US some western countries which are trying to twist the hands of the government and giving orders from the hands on internal affairs of the nation.

As part of the campaign, Ethiopians living in the country and abroad expressed, via text message and social media, opposition to interventionist statements and remarks.Video”