Egyptian military forces arrived in Khartoum to hold joint drill with Sudanese counterpart amid mounting tensions with Ethiopia (AP)

(AP) Egyptian military forces arrived in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum ahead of a joint drill amid mounting tensions with Ethiopia over a decade-long Nile water dispute, Sudan’s state-run news agency reported Friday.

According to Sudan's state-owned SUNA news agency, Sudanese and Egyptian forces will hold the maneuvers dubbed "Guardians of the Nile" from mid-next week to the end of the month aimed at "strengthening bilateral relations and unifying methods on dealing with threats that both countries are expected to face."