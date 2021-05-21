Release of Tadios Tantu, a prominent historian and journalist from jail could hamper upcoming general elections – Police (video)

Police said the release of Tadios Tantu, a prominent historian and journalist from jail could hamper the upcoming general elections, according to the defendant’s lawyer Endegena Gizaw.

Lawyer Endegena said the defendant neither has been communicated about causes of his arrest nor allowed to make comments by the court.

Tadio Tantu was arrested two weeks ago for undisclosed reason. The lawyer dismissed reports that Tadios Tantu was accused of involving in terrorism and using force to overthrow the government.Video: