Daniel Kibret denied his previous comments that security forces from neighboring Eritrea had not entered Tigray

Daniel Kibret, Advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed denied his previous comments that security forces from neighboring Eritrea had not entered Tigray.

“The Eritrean force should have entered into Ethiopia’s Tigray region, deep inside to Adwa and Axum towns to defend their nation from the potential attack from the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF),” Daniel has said during an interview with local media.

Earlier, Daniel dismissed allegations that Ethiopia had invited the Eritrean force to support the Ethiopian National Defense Forces.

Ethiopia has enough force including the 10,000 peacekeeping troops in Sudan to defend nation from the attack from Tigray People’s Liberation Front force, he said

If the need was there, Ethiopia could have used its troops in Sudan for help, Daniel had said, claiming the allegation should have come from those people who did not understand Ethiopia very well.