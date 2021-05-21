At least two people killed in Merawi town in west Gojam zone following clashes between students and security forces

At least two people have been killed and seven others injured in Merawi town in Ethiopia’s west Gojam zone following clashes between students and security forces.

The clashes sparked as hundreds of students voiced their anger against demonstrators who were holding street election campaigns in favor of the ruling Prosperity Party (PP).

Merawi Town’s Communication Bureau rubbished the allegations that police killed innocent students. It rather blamed the students for trying to impinge on the demonstration.

The National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) denounced the attack against the students and called for immediate investigation against all security members involved in the shootings.

The clashes also caused public and privately held property damage.