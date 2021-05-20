Ethiopia’s Federal Police detained nine of 13 OLF leaders minutes later they left detention center

Ethiopia’s Federal Police have detained nine of the 13 leaders of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) minutes later they left the gate of a detention center.

Their arrest came an hour later the federal high court dropped terrorism charges against them and let them free.

The 13 OLF leaders including Colonel Gemechu Ayana were released after two years of imprisonment until the court found them not guilty, slamming government’s allegations that they involved in terrorism.

“They were accused of organizing, leading and deploying forces for violence that occurred in Oromia regional state of Ethiopia two years ago,” lawyer of the defendants Tuli Bayissa has said.

The federal police commission said the nine suspects were detained once again for alleged participation in other serious crimes.