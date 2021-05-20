Ethiopia appreciates Egypt’s suggestion ‘second filling of GERD will not negatively impact its people”

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry’s suggestion that the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will not negatively impact the people of Egypt was greatly appreciated by Ethiopia.

Egypt still has the Aswan High Dam reservoir to rely on, Shoukry said in an interview with TV host Nashat al-Dehi.



The recent remark made by Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry that the second filling of GERD will not impact interests of Egyptians is a good step towards addressing the issue through an amicable manner, Dina Mufti said in a biweekly briefing on Thursday.

Sameh Shoukry comment indicates that Egypt has revised its position regarding the filling of the GERD, the spokesperson added.

“We have confidence that the second filling of the dam will not affect Egyptian interests,” Shoukry was quoted as saying.