Unspecified numbers of ethnic Amhara people killed in ethnically motivated attacks in Horo Gudru Zone in western Ethiopia

Unspecified numbers of ethnic Amhara people were killed in ethnically motivated attacks in Horo Gudru Zone in western Wellega in Oromia Regional State of western Ethiopia.

The attacks occurred Tuesday in Botoro locality aimed at uprooting those ethnic Amharas living there for decades, eyewitnesses told Ahadu Radio.Children were not spared from the attack.

The attackers looted properties belonging to Amhara people with the help of locals, the eyewitnesses claimed.

Government security forces had managed to stop the attack but not the looting due to failure of local authorities to cooperate, they said.

The eyewitnesses disclosed that health professionals showed reservations to provide the necessary treatment to injured victims.