Over 77,000 IDPs from Metekel zone of Benishangul-Gumuz Region to be returned to their former locations

The over 77,000 internally displaced people from the Metekel zone of Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State are to be returned to their former locations.

The ethnic Amhara and Agaw people, who fled their homes due to targeted attacks, have been sheltered in Chagni district in Amhara region since ten months.



The IDPs will be reinstated to some specific places in their previous residential areas to be under command of joint forces of the National Defense Force and Benshangul Gumuz region security bodies until peace and security is fully restored in the areas.

Delivery of foods and nonfood items, agricultural inputs and rebuilding of homes will be carried out jointly by the two regional states, it is indicated during the agreement.

According to the Information from Amahra Region Peace and Public Security Affairs Bureau, a joint security force tasked to safeguard security of the IDPs will be stationed in Gilgel Beles town of Metekel Zone, Benishangul – Gumuz Region.

The displaced people two weeks ago rejected the government’s proposal to resettle them in Awi zone of Amhara region.