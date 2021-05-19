Benishangul-Gumuz Regional Government , rebel force signed MoU, agreeing to find a lasting solution to recurrent security problems

In a surprise move, the Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State and the rebel force operating in Metekel Zone of the state signed a MoU, agreeing to find a lasting solution to recurrent security problems occurring in the zone.

The agreement was reached on Tuesday in Beles town by the president of the state and leader of the rebel force, the Zonal Communication Bureau announced on social media.

Based on the agreement, members of the rebel force would be given plots of land for the construction of private houses and farming lands to help them make their living.

Some members of the rebel force would be assigned as officials in varying administrative structures of the regional government.

According to the agreement, majority of the then so called bandits, who were allegedly involving in the killing of civilians in the zone, would be enrolled as members of the security force of the regional state.