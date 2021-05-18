Nine members of regular and special police forces killed in shelling in southern Ethiopia

Nine members of the regular and special police forces were killed in shelling in Bench Sheko Zone of the South Nations Nationalities and Peoples’ Region of Ethiopia.



The police members were killed in Aybera Lanka localities in Sheko district. The attack left another three policemen wounded, according to a statement issued by the zone’s communication Bureau.



The bureau said nothing about the identity of the attackers and no group took responsibility for the attack.



This is an unfortunate incident that as many security members were killed at a time.