One hundred thirty militants of outlawed TPLF routed while crossing into Ethiopia from neighboring Sudan

One hundred thirty militants of the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) were routed on Monday as they crossed into Ethiopia from the neighboring Sudan, according to information reached to Mereja.com

The militants were defeated on Monday at Humera, a border town in northern Ethiopia by joint forces of the National Defense Forces and Special Forces of the Amhara Regional State.



Hundreds of TPLF troops have been receiving training in Sudan by former security head of Tigray Tekiu Masho and other former members of the National Defense Forces of Ethiopia with the support of Sudan’s Security Bureau.

It is not clear if the militants were armed but information reached Mereja.com said that they were heading to join the TPLF forces in Tigray carrying nothing but medicines.

Last week the federal army claimed it defeated about 304 TPLF soldiers in a shooting while they entered into the country.

About 25 TPLF forces also were reportedly killed by Eritrean forces the same day while trying to enter Eritrea.