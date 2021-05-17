Ethiopia expresses concern over unwarranted statements by some partners meddling in its internal affairs

The government of Ethiopia expressed its grave concern over unwarranted statements being made by some partners on its internal affairs, particularly in relation to the Amhara regional forces.

The government’s concern came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement calling for the immediate withdrawal of the Eritrean and Amhara regional forces from Tigray region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said Ethiopia is a sovereign nation, and it cannot accept any dictates from outside on how to manage its own internal affairs.

The Ethiopian government wants to make it abundantly clear once again that deploying the necessary security structures and means available in ensuring the rule of law within all corners of its borders is within its sole responsibility, according to the ministry.

“While it is the desire of the Ethiopian government to remain always ready and open to engage with partners on issues of mutual interest and concern, it will be forced to reassess its relations if these attempts to interfere in its internal affairs continue unabated,” The ministry said.

It is indeed regrettable to note these days that there appears to be a concerted campaign to exert undue pressure against Ethiopia.

According to the ministry, Ethiopian government is being forced to question the motives of some of the partners, particularly given the public statements and pronouncements they made recently.

“They seem to be short of showing a genuine desire to understand and help Ethiopia overcome its current challenges; rather, they would only be counterproductive and exacerbating situations,” it added.