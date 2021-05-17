Five civilians including former security head of West Wellega Zone were killed in a shelling by rebel force

Five civilians including former security head of West Wellega Zone, Waqgari Kejela were killed in a shelling by rebel force in western Ethiopia.

The civilians were killed in an ambush over the weekend while going by a car to Mendi district, Elias Umeta , Administrator of the West Wellega Zone has said.

According to the administrator, Waqgari and the other four people were killed by the rebel force which calls itself Oromo Liberation Army.

The latest killing came after a journalist who used to work for state run media was killed two weeks ago by an assassin group called “Aba Torbe”.