Facebook blocked in Ethiopian since Sunday

NetBlocks, an internet tracking organization, has confirmed Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have been blocked in Ethiopia since yesterday afternoon.

⚠️ Confirmed: Network data show Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram restricted in #Ethiopia; incident comes amid renewed international condemnation over #Tigray conflict and the postponement of elections pic.twitter.com/WfPSFU915I — NetBlocks (@netblocks) May 17, 2021

Some customers who have access to broadband internet service have been able to open all three websites.