Rebel Oromo Liberation Front kidnapped three Chinese mining workers in west Wellega Zone

The rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) otherwise called the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) has kidnapped three Chinese mining workers in Mendi district, West Wellega Zone of Western Ethiopia.

“We have detained three Chinese nationals involved in a mining operation in Mendi, west Wellega Zone , they are all in safe hands and in good health” official letter released by OLF-OLA said. A picture displaying photos of the abducted Chinese citizens has been released along with the letter.

“Mining companies operating in this area have been responsible for the displacement of many farming communities that were not adequately compensated,” the letter further reads.

OLF-OLA claimed the incumbent is not a legitimate government and cannot allocate lands for such huge investment projects.