Ethiopian historian and journalist Tadios Tantu appeared in court to face charges of terrorism and using force to overthrow the government.

Tadios, 80, was arrested on May 5, 2021 by the federal police for undisclosed reasons. He was also accused of instigating violence against the government.

In an interview with local media, the controversial Tadios had argued that the role played by Qeerro, young Oromo activists, to topple the TPLF led government should not be exaggerated.