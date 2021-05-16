Troops of the outlawed TPLF and Ethiopia’s Federal Army fought near Geralta Mountain around Hawzen town – Reports

Troops of the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Ethiopia’s Federal Army reportedly fought Friday near Geralta Mountain around Hawzen town in northern Tigray.

Residents of the district told BBC Amharic Service that fighting has been taking place in three fronts in the town since May 2, 2021.

Some of the residents who fled fighting scenes confirmed to local media that the war between the two forces have continued in the different parts of the region even though Addis Ababa claimed victory by late November 2020.

Hafetom, a resident of Hawzen town said civilians have been killed amid the fighting which relapsed on May 1st, 2021.

According to BBC Amharic Service, the Hawzen town was hit by heavy weapons which left undisclosed number of civilians dead.