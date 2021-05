No force will stop Ethiopia from safeguarding its territorial integrity and ensuring peace and prosperity in the coming years, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said.

“We have acquired ample experience to finish grand projects in time with desired quality and will continue to do so to the dismay of our enemies,” Abiy said while inaugurating the Semera Industrial Park on Saturday in Afar Regional State.

The government will never bargain over the freedom and pride of Ethiopia, the premier added.Video: