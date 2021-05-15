National Electoral Board of Ethiopia announces postponement of poll date of the 6th general election by two or three weeks (video)

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Saturday announced the postponement of poll date of the sixth general election by two or three weeks.

NEBE Chair Birtukan Mideksa said repeated extensions of voters’ registration dates, delay in nominating and training of electoral staff as well as setback in printing and distribution of ballots have forced postponement of the sixth general elections.

Birtukan said the new voting date will be announced shortly after consultations with concerned stakeholders.

Unlike the previous decision made by the board, elections for Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa administrations will be held the same day along with the general election, she added.