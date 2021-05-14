OLF led by Ararsso Bikila requested NEBE to give second chance allowing it to participate in the upcoming general election

The Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) led by Ararsso Bikila had requested the Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) and the government to give a second chance allowing it to participate in the upcoming general election.

OLF claimed it withdrew from the election process after the NEBE rejected its general assembly as null and void.

Recently a federal court had passed a verdict in favor of OLF, stating OLF’s assembly was up to standard.

“We call up on NEBE to put into practice the court’s decision and allow OLF to take part in the election,: spokes person of tro Kejela Merdasa has said.

Last March, OLF announced its final decision to pull of the upcoming general election due to multiple reasons, including harassment of many forms, by the ruling party.