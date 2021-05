The Addis Ababa City Government Thursday announced the opening of the third feeding center in Addis Ketema sub city to provide a meal at least once in a day for vulnerable people in the capital.

The first two feeding centers also known as Rays of Hope Feeding Centers have been operational in Bole and Arada sub cities, each providing a meal service for 1000 people a day.

Based on a study the city administration conducted, well over 100,000 people do not get a meal once in a day.Video: