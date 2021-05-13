Oromia Police and Attorney General rejected EHRC’s report on prisoners’ handling as “biased and exaggerated” (video)

The Oromia Regional Police and Attorney General have rejected the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission’s report on prisoners’ handling in 21 police stations in the regional state as “biased and exaggerated”

The Commission in its recent report expressed concern over handling of prisoners in the region stating “child prisoners aged between 9 to 18 years are placed together with adults in the same compartments as several people were detained without arrest warrant,”

Officials of the regional Police and Attorney General claimed the commission’s report as biased and unbalanced and demanded for rectification.

They said the commission’s report seemed to have been prepared without adequate study and failed to consider existing situations in the country.Video: